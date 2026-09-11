Severe Thunderstorm with High Winds and Hail Impacting East Central Pima and North Central Santa Cruz Counties
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:30 PM MST for east central Pima and north central Santa Cruz counties. The storm is currently located over Arivaca Junction, moving northwest at 5 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Sahuarita
- Green Valley
- Amado
- Arivaca Junction
- Interstate 19 between mile markers 27 and 42
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter-sized hail
Impacts:
- Hail damage to vehicles
- Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure.
- Stay away from windows.
- Be prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.