Flash Flood Warning in Effect for South Central Pima County Until 9:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding ongoing or expected shortly.
Affected Areas:
- San Miguel
- Vamori
- Cowlic
- Choulic
- Newfield
- Coldfields
- Itak
- Hashan Chuchg
What to Expect:
- Rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches already fallen; an additional 0.5 to 1 inch possible.
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, and low-lying areas.
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Flooding of roads and underpasses, especially Indian Route 20 at Cowlic.
- Potential flooding around Fresnal Wash, Vamori Wash, and other local streams.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Be especially cautious at night when flood dangers are harder to recognize.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.