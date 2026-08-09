Prefer us on Google Learn More

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect Until 10 PM MST for East Central Pima County

What’s Happening:

A severe thunderstorm is currently located near Vail, moving west at 20 mph. The warning remains in effect until 10 PM MST.

Affected Areas:

Vail

Corona De Tucson

Rita Ranch

Southeastern Tucson

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 272 and 293, and Route 83 between mile markers 47 and 58.

What to Expect:

Wind gusts up to 60 mph

Small hail

Impacts:

Possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees

Hazardous travel conditions on affected highways

Safety Tips:

Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows.

Avoid travel on affected highways if possible.

When to Check Back:

Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.

This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.