Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect Until 10 PM MST for East Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm is currently located near Vail, moving west at 20 mph. The warning remains in effect until 10 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- Vail
- Corona De Tucson
- Rita Ranch
- Southeastern Tucson
This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 272 and 293, and Route 83 between mile markers 47 and 58.
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Small hail
Impacts:
- Possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Hazardous travel conditions on affected highways
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows.
- Avoid travel on affected highways if possible.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.