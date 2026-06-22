Extreme Heat Warning: High Temperatures from Tuesday Morning through Wednesday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM MST Wednesday. Dangerously hot conditions are expected with temperatures reaching between 107 and 111 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley (mainly north of Benson)
What to Expect:
- Afternoon temperatures between 107 and 111 degrees
- Localized Major Heat Risk
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses
- Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas if working outdoors
- Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool, shaded location and call 911 in case of heat stroke
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.