Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 3:15 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:15 PM MST for west central Cochise, southeastern Pima, and northeastern Santa Cruz counties. The storm is located near Whetstone and is moving southeast at 10 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Whetstone
- Huachuca City
- Elgin
- Fort Huachuca
This includes Route 90 between mile markers 304 and 313 and Route 82 between mile markers 40 and 56.
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter-size hail
Impacts:
- Potential hail damage to vehicles
- Possible wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter in a well-built structure immediately.
- Stay away from windows.
- Avoid travel on affected routes if possible.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.