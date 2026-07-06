Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Temperatures in Effect Through Wednesday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM MST Wednesday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from 107 to 111 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- South Central Pinal County
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
Temperatures will soar to between 107 and 111 degrees, creating extremely hot conditions. These temperatures significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Potential for power outages due to increased electricity demand.
- Disruptions to outdoor activities and work.
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments if working outdoors.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
- Be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If overcome by heat, move to a cool, shaded location and call 911 in case of heat stroke.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.