Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail Expected Until 2 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southeastern Arizona. A severe thunderstorm is currently moving north at 45 mph and is expected to continue until 2 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- Northwestern Cochise County
- Southwestern Graham County
- Northeastern Pima County
- Southeastern Pinal County
Specific locations include Mammoth, San Manuel, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Klondyke, Redington, and Cascabel. Route 77 between mile markers 111 and 118 is also impacted.
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
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Impacts:
- Hail damage to vehicles is possible
- Potential wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter in a sturdy building away from windows
- Avoid traveling on Route 77 if possible
- Stay informed with local weather updates
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.