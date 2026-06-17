Flash Flood Warning Set to Expire by 9:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima and Western Santa Cruz Counties will expire at 9:45 PM MST this evening. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Affected Areas:
- South Central Pima County
- Western Santa Cruz County
What to Expect:
Conditions have improved, and the immediate threat of flash flooding has diminished.
Impacts:
- Some roads may remain closed due to previous flooding.
- Travel disruptions may persist in affected areas.
Safety Tips:
People are also reading…
- Continue to heed any remaining road closures.
- Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.