Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Central Pima County Affected Until 9:15 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Pima County. A severe thunderstorm is moving west at 15 mph and is expected to impact the area until 9:15 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- Sells
- Topawa
- Covered Wells
- Gu Oidak
- No:ligk
- Cababi
- San Luis - Sells District
- Mountain Village
- Artesia
- Rincon
- Sikul Himathk
- Kupk
This includes Route 86 between mile markers 83 and 118.
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Small hail
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Impacts:
- Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Travel disruptions, especially along Route 86
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a sturdy building.
- Stay away from windows.
- Avoid travel on affected routes if possible.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.