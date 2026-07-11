Dust Storm Warning Expiring for Northeastern Pima and Southeastern Pinal Counties
The dust storm that triggered the warning has moved out of the area, and the warning will expire at 7:45 PM MST.
What’s Happening:
The Dust Storm Warning will expire as the storm has exited the affected regions.
Affected Areas:
- Northeastern Pima County
- Southeastern Pinal County
What to Expect:
Conditions are improving as the dust storm has left the area.
Impacts:
- Visibility is returning to normal.
- Travel disruptions should decrease as dust settles.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Continue to drive with caution as dust may still linger in some areas.
- Be alert for sudden changes in visibility.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.