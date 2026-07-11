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Dust Storm Warning Expiring for Northeastern Pima and Southeastern Pinal Counties

The dust storm that triggered the warning has moved out of the area, and the warning will expire at 7:45 PM MST.

What’s Happening:

The Dust Storm Warning will expire as the storm has exited the affected regions.

Affected Areas:

Northeastern Pima County

Southeastern Pinal County

What to Expect:

Conditions are improving as the dust storm has left the area.

Impacts:

Visibility is returning to normal.

Travel disruptions should decrease as dust settles.

Safety Tips:

Continue to drive with caution as dust may still linger in some areas.

Be alert for sudden changes in visibility.

When to Check Back:

Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.

This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.