Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County Until 6 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Pima County. A severe thunderstorm is currently moving west at 10 mph near Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven.
Affected Areas:
- Northeastern Pima County
- Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
Impacts:
- Potential hail damage to vehicles
- Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows
- Avoid driving through hail-prone areas
- Stay updated with local weather alerts
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When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.