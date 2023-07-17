Someone called Mother Nature for relief from the heat.

And she answered Monday evening.

The Heat Miser had much of Arizona deep in his clutch this weekend, and it far surpassed the Christmas character's song in which he declares his lover for days of "eighty, ninety, one hundred's a breeze"

Yes, some like it hot, but the current record-breaking heatwave gripping the state could be dangerous, the National Weather Service warns.

Strong rain was falling late Monday afternoon on the east, west and northwest portions of the metro area.

Rain even fell at the airport, and that made it official.

Still, Tucson endured scorching heat Sunday, July 16. The mercury soared to 111 degrees, a record for the date besting two 110-degree days recorded in 2019 and 2003.

The sweltering heat prompted the National Weather Service in Tucson to extend the excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening for much of southeastern Arizona.

Never to be outshone when it comes to blistering heat. Phoenix, on Saturday, recorded a record-breaking 118 degrees.

Further, if the temperature exceeds 110 degrees Tuesday, July 18, Phoenix will have suffered through 19 consecutive days of high temperatures of at least 110 degrees. That'll be another weather record.

Even the northern latitudes of the state got in on this summer's sizzle. The high temperatures in Page, Flagstaff, Window Rock, Jerome, Payson, Prescott, Show Low and the Grand Canyon either tied or broke records over the weekend.

Unfortunately, Desert areas in Arizona, including Tucson, should see highs ranging from 107 to 113 degrees, while the valleys south and east of Tucson should expect slightly lower temperatures of 102 to 107 degrees until at least Saturday, July 22.

The too-hot conditions pose a significant risk to anyone outside, according to the weather service.

People should make an extra effort to stay hydrated, wear light clothing and colors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The weather service here took to social media to report an uptick in monsoon storms was expected Monday, offering a glimmer of hope for relief. But even that forecast came with a caveat: rain would be scattered across portions of southeastern Arizona.

Still, many Tucsonans saw their plants, and spirit, perk up Monday from the short, but strong downpour.