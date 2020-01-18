Westbound I-10 in Marana closed after fatal collision

Officials are investigating a fatal collision that closed I-10 westbound lanes Saturday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety said it's investigating a fatality after a crash at milepost 230, about 2 miles north of East Pinal Airpark Road.

Officials closed westbound I-10 in Marana at milepost 240 just north of West Tangerine Road due to that crash.

About 30 minutes later, the Arizona Department of Transportation said another crash had occurred at milepost 236, just north of Tangerine Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. Eastbound I-10 is not affected.

The department suggested people traveling from Tucson to Phoenix use state routes 77, 79 and 87 to get around the closure or delay their travel plans.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

