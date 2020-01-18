You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Westbound I-10 in Marana closed after fatal collision
top story

Westbound I-10 in Marana closed after fatal collision

Stephanie Casanova

Officials are investigating a fatal collision that closed I-10 westbound lanes Saturday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety said it's investigating a fatality after a crash at milepost 230, about 2 miles north of East Pinal Airpark Road. 

Officials closed westbound I-10 in Marana at milepost 240 just north of West Tangerine Road due to that crash. 

About 30 minutes later, the Arizona Department of Transportation said another crash had occurred at milepost 236, just north of Tangerine Road. 

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. Eastbound I-10 is not affected.  

The department suggested people traveling from Tucson to Phoenix use state routes 77, 79 and 87 to get around the closure or delay their travel plans. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News