Whoa, Tucson could see snow

Tucsonans may be able to break out their corncob pipes and button noses this week — an approaching storm promises enough flurries in some parts of town to build a snowman.

A storm moving through Southern Arizona Monday and Tuesday will likely bring a dusting of snow to parts of Tucson, with about an inch in the foothills and up to three inches further east and south of Tucson in Benson, Green Valley and Sahuarita, said Carl Cerniglia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson.

The storm that brought rain to Tucson over the weekend also brought about four inches of snow to the Summerhaven area as of Sunday around noon. The road up to Mt. Lemmon was closed to visitors Sunday due to the weather.

Cerniglia predicted another two to three inches of snow for Mt. Lemmon later Sunday. But the heaviest snowfall on the mountain will come Monday and Tuesday, with the new storm expected to dump up to a foot of fresh powder, Cerniglia said.

Wednesday morning is also expected to be the coldest it’s been all winter, he said, advising people to cover their plants and prepare for a hard freeze. Towns south and east of Tucson like Willcox, Benson and Sonoyta, should see single-digit temperatures, Cerniglia said.