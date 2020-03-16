86-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Tucson crash

An 86-year-old man died days after sustaining serious injuries in a crash earlier this month, officials say.

Norman Johnson was taken to the hospital on March 8. Tucson police officers were informed on March 15 that he died.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on March 8, police were dispatched to the area of East Broadway and North Swan Road for a crash involving two cars.

According to witnesses, the driver of a 2019 Lexus was headed eastbound on Broadway, approaching Swan. Johnson was in the front passenger seat of the Lexus, Tucson police said in a news release.

The driver of the Lexus went into the left turn lane to go north on Swan and turned in front of a westbound 2001 Dodge Minivan. The traffic signal was green for east and westbound traffic, police said.

Both drivers remained at the scene. Neither driver was impaired at the time of the crash. Speeding doesn’t appear to be a factor, police said.

The driver of the Lexus was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn, police said.

