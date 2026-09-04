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WASHINGTON — Maria Bartiromo has long one been one of Donald Trump’s favorite Fox News personalities, with the president often calling into her show and the news anchor regularly defending the Trump administration.

So when Fox News Media, where she spent the past 12 years, on Sept. 3 announced Bartiromo's abrupt departure — without providing a reason for her exit — it triggered immediate speculation that she could be in line to fill the vacant role of White House press secretary.

Vice President JD Vance, however, seemed to rule out that possibility as he appeared Sept. 3 before reporters at a White House press briefing — the first such briefing in more than 40 days and the first since Karoline Leavitt, the former press secretary, stepped down from the position after August.

“I don’t know, man,” Vance said with a laugh when asked whether Bartiromo is going to be the next press secretary. “No, I don’t think so.”

Vance, who was filling as the de facto press secretary, added: “I just saw the news literally as I walked out the door. I love Maria. I think she’s an amazing person, an amazing talent. I don’t get involved in the personal drama of media stations.”

Bartiromo’s final episode of “Mornings with Maria,” her three-hour weekday program on Fox Business Network, aired Thursday morning. Beginning Friday, Aug. 4, the program will be renamed “Mornings with FOX Business” and led by a rotating group of anchors.