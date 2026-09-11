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Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sought assistance from President Donald Trump on Thursday to help fight Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the Houthis stepped up their threat to the Red Sea.

Trump held at least two phone conversations with the Saudi leader on Thursday, sources said. In the end, Washington told Riyadh that it was not willing to take direct military action for now but would help with intelligence sharing and targeting, the two sources said.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Saudi embassy in Washington declined to comment.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for talks, one of the sources said.

News of the request to Trump was first reported by Axios.

Saudi appeal marks change in approach

Houthi control of the Red Sea's Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which is on the opposite side of the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz, could give their backer Iran a critical advantage in its war with the U.S., reducing supplies through a second major transit corridor and sending oil prices surging.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, has relied on the Red Sea route since the Iran conflict effectively closed Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil used to flow.

The escalation dates back to early July, when the Houthis ⁠said their forces confronted Saudi "warplanes" that were attempting to prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at Sanaa International Airport.