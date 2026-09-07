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President Donald Trump posted a social media image suggesting renaming the state of New Mexico as "New America," adding to the list of his renaming fixation, while the president's approval rating remains low.

The White House reposted Trump's "New America" image depicting a map of New Mexico with an "X" over "Mexico" and replaced by "America" on Sept. 6, during the Labor Day holiday weekend. Trump then posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social account which depicts him slapping an "America" over Mexico on the state's welcome road sign, accompanied by a celebratory dance to the YMCA.

"Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote cheating states of all time, to NEW AMERICA. So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State," Trump wrote with his Truth Social video.

The posting was the latest in a renaming trend where the 80-year-old president renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America", Lake Ontario to "Lake America," the Strait of Hormuz to "Trump Strait" and adding his name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

'You can't be serious'

Democrats in New Mexico pounced on the "New America" image shared by the White House.

"You can’t be serious. New Mexico is not for renaming. Not up for sale. My promise: I’ll always stand up for what makes New Mexico, New Mexico," Deb Haaland, the Democrat candidate for governor who as the former U.S. Secretary of the Interior was the first Native American to serve as a U.S. Cabinet secretary, stated on a post on X.