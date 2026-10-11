Prefer us on Google Learn More

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, in response to critical comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, that he will organize Ukrainian elections if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

"Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organize elections," Zelenskyy told ABC's "This Week."

Trump on Saturday criticized Zelenskyy for attacking Russian oil refineries a day after the U.S. temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenues to fund its war in Ukraine.

"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," Trump had told reporters at the White House.

In response, Zelenskyy said "it's up to Ukrainians" to choose their leader and noted that Putin would also like to change who is leading Ukraine.

He said it is easy for Ukraine to be blamed for higher fuel prices "when everybody in the world understands (that) because of the war in (the) Middle East, the prices are rising."