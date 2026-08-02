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Multiple people were killed and others were injured in a shooting near an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, Aug. 1, according to local police.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said during a press conference that the suspected shooter is deceased and authorities believe the threat to the community is over. He said a number of people were being treated for injuries and that investigators were interviewing hundreds of people as they worked to determine what happened.

"What I can tell you at this time is that … we've had a shooting at the In-N-Out location that has resulted in fatalities," Hicks said, adding that the exact number of fatalities had not been confirmed.

At least three people were dead, Twin Falls public information coordinator, Josh Palmer, told Reuters and NBC News.

The shooting happened in the area of the restaurant on Blue Lakes Boulevard North, a busy commercial corridor with several major retailers and a movie theater complex. Authorities have not released the identities of those killed or injured or provided additional details about what led to the shooting.

"We have hundreds of people that were in some way, shape or form in the area of this restaurant at the time that are being interviewed right now," Hicks said, adding that it was "a very hard day here in Twin Falls, a tragic day."

The Twin Falls Police Department said in an Aug. 1 social media post that it was responding to an "active shooter incident" shortly after 3 p.m. local time, urging residents and visitors to avoid the area as officers and emergency crews responded. Roads surrounding the scene, including a nearby bridge, were shut down while investigators worked.