Multiple people were killed and others were injured in a shooting near an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, Aug. 1, according to local police.
Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said during a press conference that the suspected shooter is deceased and authorities believe the threat to the community is over. He said a number of people were being treated for injuries and that investigators were interviewing hundreds of people as they worked to determine what happened.
"What I can tell you at this time is that … we've had a shooting at the In-N-Out location that has resulted in fatalities," Hicks said, adding that the exact number of fatalities had not been confirmed.
At least three people were dead, Twin Falls public information coordinator, Josh Palmer, told Reuters and NBC News.
The shooting happened in the area of the restaurant on Blue Lakes Boulevard North, a busy commercial corridor with several major retailers and a movie theater complex. Authorities have not released the identities of those killed or injured or provided additional details about what led to the shooting.
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"We have hundreds of people that were in some way, shape or form in the area of this restaurant at the time that are being interviewed right now," Hicks said, adding that it was "a very hard day here in Twin Falls, a tragic day."
The Twin Falls Police Department said in an Aug. 1 social media post that it was responding to an "active shooter incident" shortly after 3 p.m. local time, urging residents and visitors to avoid the area as officers and emergency crews responded. Roads surrounding the scene, including a nearby bridge, were shut down while investigators worked.
"Our department is responding to an active shooter incident in the area of In-N-Out," the Twin Falls Police said in a Facebook post. "We are asking all residents and visitors to avoid the area so officers and first responders can work safely." The department added that roads in the area, including the bridge, were closed and asked motorists to use alternate routes while promising additional updates as they become available.
The In-N-Out location opened just over a week ago on July 24, local station KMVT reported. A notice on the restaurant's website late Saturday said it was temporarily closed.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little also urged residents to follow law enforcement's instructions as authorities responded to the shooting.
"Idahoans, join me in keeping the Twin Falls community in your prayers as law enforcement and first responders respond to an active shooter situation near In-N-Out," Little wrote on X. "Please avoid the area and follow directions from law enforcement as they work to keep everyone safe."
"The suspected shooter is deceased, and the investigation is ongoing with assistance from state and federal partners," Hicks said.
He said authorities were working Saturday to identify the suspect and any motives behind the shooting. "We'll be able to figure that out in the next coming days," Hicks said.
The FBI said it was sending agents to assist with the investigation, although officials said the case remains under the direction of local law enforcement.
Authorities have not released information about a possible motive or what led to the shooting. Police also have not identified any suspects or confirmed whether anyone had been taken into custody.