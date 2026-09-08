Britain, France and Canada were joined by the foreign ministers of 10 other countries, including Denmark, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden, in a statement reaffirming support for a negotiated two-state settlement.

"Together, we are resolute: the two-state solution must be protected, and we will take action in pursuit of a just and lasting peace," they said.

Miliband, who became Britain's foreign minister in July, went further, saying the UK believes that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank.

"Today we refuse to be bystanders to further suffering and to the destruction of the two-state solution," Miliband said, referring to Britain's long-held support for the idea, which Israel opposes.

Speaking as "a proud British Jew," Miliband said he remained grateful to Israel for providing refuge to his grandmother after his grandfather and 60 family members were killed by the Nazis.

Israel reacts

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for the British ambassador in Israel to be expelled, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he had asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to close the British Consulate in East Jerusalem, which is accredited to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. Both Israeli ministers are sanctioned by Britain.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, meanwhile, accused Britain of interfering in Israel's upcoming elections, due in late October.

The focus of recent concerns is Israel's E1 settlement project in the West Bank not far from Jerusalem, which would cut across land the Palestinians seek for a future independent state.