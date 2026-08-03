Survivor has 'long road ahead,' loved ones say

Of the seven people injured, two were treated and released from the hospital, authorities said. Three others were listed as stable, and two remained in critical condition.

While authorities have not released the names of anyone killed or wounded in the shooting, family and friends identified one of the injured victims as Terry Dudley. North Star Taxi, which operates in Twin Falls and the surrounding areas, identified Dudley as one of their drivers.

In a social media post, the business announced it would be closed for the next several days and noted that Dudley "has a very long road ahead of him." The business said in an update that Dudley was transported to a hospital in Boise because of internal bleeding and was now in stable condition.

"Terry was simply charging his Tesla when he was shot twice in the back. In a matter of moments, an ordinary day became a nightmare that no family should ever have to endure," James Palmer, who identified himself as a friend and co-worker of Dudley's, said in a GoFundMe post.

Palmer said that Dudley was a widower who "has dedicated his life to raising his three sons and daughter with love, strength, and unwavering devotion."

"There are very few people in this world like Terry," Palmer wrote. "He is the kind of man who quietly puts others before himself, who works hard, loves deeply, and never hesitates to lend a helping hand. He is tenacious, compassionate, kind hearted, and has a way of making those around him smile, even on their hardest days."