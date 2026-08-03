An armed citizen and an off-duty state trooper both fired on a man who was carrying out a mass shooting at an Idaho In-N-Out Burger, diverting the attacker and saving lives, authorities said on Aug. 2.
The shooting, which killed three people and wounded seven, rocked the picturesque southern Idaho city of Twin Falls on Aug. 1. The violence sent people running for their lives and looking for refuge wherever they could find it, including nearby businesses.
Twin Falls police Chief Matthew Hicks said at a news conference on Aug. 2 that the trooper and armed citizen who intervened in the attack were "heroic."
"We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties," he said.
Hicks said the attacker was 24-year-old Chad Williams and that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hicks did not say anything about a suspected motive.
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Meanwhile, In-N-Out CEO and owner Lynsi Snyder shared that one of the three people killed was an employee who was "taking care of" customers.
"My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I've shed," Snyder posted on Facebook, adding that the shooter "took the precious lives of our Associate and Customers, innocent people who never saw it coming."
How did the In-N-Out shooting unfold?
It was a busy Saturday afternoon at the newly opened In-N-Out location in Twin Falls when police responded to reports of an active shooter at 2:29 p.m. MT on Aug. 1.
"It was a very chaotic scene," Hicks said at a news conference later in the day. "We have literally hundreds of people that were in some way, shape or form in the area of this restaurant at the time."
He said the names of the victims won't be released yet to ensure all their loved ones have been notified.
"Today has been a very hard day in Twin Falls," he said. "A tragic day."
Lane Koehn, a local man who captured cellphone video of the armed citizen firing on the suspect, told KTVB-TV that he was on his way home from work and sitting at a stop light when shots began flying all around him and into a car just feet in front of him.
Koehn said he saw the shooter about 30 feet away, wielding what looked like a semi-automatic rifle and emptying several magazines as he seemingly fired randomly at people in their cars and through the In-N-Out drive-thru window. Then the armed citizen emerged and began firing at the shooter, Koehn told the outlet. He made the remarks before authorities alleged Williams was the attacker.
"They were both running around trying to dodge bullets ... there's people running all over the place, freaking out, obviously," he told KTVB-TV. "There was this girl that had been shot, obviously. Another In-N-Out worker was trying to drag her through the vehicles."
He said the man trying to rescue his coworker was "hysterical" and that she appeared to be shot through the middle of her chest.
"People were running out crying and screaming. It was very scary," 43-year-old Twin Falls resident Haley Dodaro told The Associated Press.
Kayla Saltzgiver Foister of Kenai, Alaska, posted on Facebook that she was getting food at the In-N-Out drive-thru when shots broke out about five cars away from her.
"We ran and hid in a Dick's Sporting Goods for 2.5 hours hearing shots go on and off till it was all clear," she wrote. "We're alive and safe but traumatized."
Survivor has 'long road ahead,' loved ones say
Of the seven people injured, two were treated and released from the hospital, authorities said. Three others were listed as stable, and two remained in critical condition.
While authorities have not released the names of anyone killed or wounded in the shooting, family and friends identified one of the injured victims as Terry Dudley. North Star Taxi, which operates in Twin Falls and the surrounding areas, identified Dudley as one of their drivers.
In a social media post, the business announced it would be closed for the next several days and noted that Dudley "has a very long road ahead of him." The business said in an update that Dudley was transported to a hospital in Boise because of internal bleeding and was now in stable condition.
"Terry was simply charging his Tesla when he was shot twice in the back. In a matter of moments, an ordinary day became a nightmare that no family should ever have to endure," James Palmer, who identified himself as a friend and co-worker of Dudley's, said in a GoFundMe post.
Palmer said that Dudley was a widower who "has dedicated his life to raising his three sons and daughter with love, strength, and unwavering devotion."
"There are very few people in this world like Terry," Palmer wrote. "He is the kind of man who quietly puts others before himself, who works hard, loves deeply, and never hesitates to lend a helping hand. He is tenacious, compassionate, kind hearted, and has a way of making those around him smile, even on their hardest days."
He said the GoFundMe is going toward Dudley's surgeries and medical expenses, and to make up for his loss of income as he recovers. Any leftover money will go toward other victims of the shooting.
In-N-Out owner, city share thoughts about tragedy
As Twin Falls reels and loved ones of the victims begin grieving, Snyder said that In-N-Out "will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season."
"I am no stranger to loss, but this is so incredibly tough, and my heart also goes out to all of the Associates and Customers who were there during this traumatic event," she said. "I love you all, and I ask you to turn to God, not in anger, but seeking comfort and strength for those who are hurting. We will stand together, and we will do everything we can to learn from this situation."
Twin Falls spokesman Josh Palmer said that like many In-N-Out openings throughout the United States, there was a lot of excitement in the community about the new burger spot and that it was packed with people when the shooting broke out.
"It's shocking," he said, adding that the community was still recovering from a swatting call at a local school that many thought was real. "We were victims of that, and there's really no place that's sacred anymore if schools are being targeted."
Located in Idaho's Magic Valley, Twin Falls is a small city of 57,000 people also known as the City of Waterfalls for its breathtaking nature, which attracts hikers, BASE jumpers, rock-climbers and river-rafters from all over. He said the community is now coming together to support each other amid the tragedy.
"Everyone is really saddened by it. It’s a small town still so a lot of people know someone who was there or worked there," he said. "Saying it hits close to home is an understatement."