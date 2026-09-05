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Patrick Clancy, whose ex-wife Lindsay Clancy's murder trial for the deaths of their three children ended in a mistrial on Sept. 4, said through his attorney that the prospect of a new trial would be "extraordinarily painful" in a new statement.

Lindsay Clancy's trial ended without a verdict when jurors said they couldn't come to a unanimous decision on whether she was criminally responsible for killing Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months, on Jan. 24, 2023 in their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home. Her defense team argued she was not guilty by reason of insanity.

"Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance. The loss of Patrick's children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure," attorney David Meier said in a statement shared with USA TODAY on Patrick Clancy's behalf, his first remarks since the trial ended.

"The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful — for Patrick, for his family, and for all of us."

The mistrial means Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz has to decide whether to retry Lindsay Clancy, 36, before an entirely new jury. Lindsay Clancy's first trial stretched on for six weeks of testimony and jurors deliberated for more than 38 hours.

Trial ended in 11-1 deadlock

The trial ended Sept. 4 in a dramatic last-ditch attempt by defense attorney Kevin Reddington to avoid a mistrial with an unsuccessful emergency appeal to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and attempt to have one holdout juror removed.