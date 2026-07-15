At the hearing, Clayton said the subpoenas were "in connection with an ongoing national security investigation," and said their issue was part of a "consultative process" with career prosecutors in his office.

"I'm absolutely committed to and respect our First Amendment and the role of the press," Clayton said.

He said he did not want to discuss the case in detail.

Politicized intelligence

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the committee’s senior Democrat, called on Clayton to refrain from what Warner charged were "repeated attempts" to politicize intelligence by former DNI Gabbard and acting DNI Pulte.

Warner said one of his greatest concerns was how Pulte might misuse intelligence about U.S. elections based on extremely sensitive sources that he reportedly plans to declassify for a nationwide address Trump is scheduled to deliver on Thursday.

"I just don’t understand how Mr. Pulte … can end up figuring out what is appropriate or not appropriate (to declassify) since he’s been in the job for only three weeks," Warner said.

Clayton said he was not involved in the preparation for Trump's announcement on Thursday.

Clayton does not have extensive traditional intelligence agency experience, but said he has worked on security while chairing the Securities and Exchange Commission and as Manhattan U.S. attorney, a position in which he has been handling the prosecution of deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.