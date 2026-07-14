"Arizona's 15 counties will continue to carry out their duties under federal and state law to determine voter eligibility and maintain current and accurate voter registration lists,'' he wrote. And Fontes said if federal officials have any questions they are free to review the 468 page state Elections Procedures Manual — he even sent a link — which he said has step by step procedures about voter registration and list maintenance.

Fontes also sniffed at offers by the Department of Justice to help.

"It can trust my office and the highly trained and dedicated election officials in each of Arizona's 15 counties to carry out our duties in accordance with the law and the oath we all have taken,'' he wrote.

Trump has made a series of baseless claims about election security and integrity since he lost the 2020 election. But even with his 2024 win, he has reignited the issue ahead of this year's midterms.

And there is no sign the president is going to let up.

Trump is set to deliver an address to the country on Thursday where the president has said he would share "really, really big news'' about elections.

Fontes, who has engaged with — and won — various battles with the administration, said he will be watching willing to comment. And he has not proven shy.

"It is insulting to insinuate that the good people at our county recorders' offices across the state are not doing their jobs correctly,'' he said after receiving the letter from Dhillon last week, saying election officials will follow the law, "not directions that come from political rhetoric or intimidation.''