The chemicals help the foam spread over burning flammable liquids, helping to shut off the flow of oxygen.

Arizona lawmakers, aware of the health hazards, had previously forbidden the use of PFAS, which have a known link to cancer, in foam used for testing and training. But it left the door open for other uses when actually fighting fires.

Rep. Sarah Ligouri said there is no reason for that exception given the known health hazards from the chemicals.

"Firefighters spend their career running toward danger,'' said the Phoenix Democrat.

"Every time a firefighter answers a call they accept risks the rest of us hope we never have to face,'' she said. "But they shouldn't have to prevent risks that are preventable.''

Liguori, noting the inherent risks of cancer to firefighters, said it makes sense to eliminate at least one risk factor.

She also said anything that reduces the use of PFAS helps everyone else, what with the chemicals showing up in drinking water in many communities.

The immediate ban on PFAS in firefighting foam in Arizona does have an exception for public airports -- at least through the end of 2030. That is in line with changes to the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2024 which sets the same date.

Freiberg said the theme behind both new laws is providing additional protections against the risks that come with what is inherently a "dangerous job.''

"We know what it means to run toward danger when everybody else is running away from it,'' he said.