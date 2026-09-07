“There's no law in this country that says that U.S. citizens have to have ID on them when they're going out or riding as passengers in a car,” Lincoln-Goldfinch said. “What's happening in the streets is that DPS, ICE and all the sheriffs are just stopping people with brown skin and asking them what their status is, and if they don't have an answer that they like, they're taking them. And it's quiet and it's silent what they're doing, but it's a slippery slope.”

Morales García was ultimately transferred into CBP custody. There, Lincoln-Goldfinch said, agents ridiculed his repeated claims that he was American and warned that, if he continued making them, he could face as many as five years in prison.

“At that point, he'd been abused for four days straight, and he believed that he was going to either sign the paperwork they told him to sign or go to jail for years,” Lincoln-Goldfinch said. “So he signed these documents... under duress.”

With his signature, Morales García had agreed to be deported to Mexico.

'The 900-pound gorilla in the coal mine'

Morales García’s ordeal fits a pattern Stevens, the political scientist, has spent decades tracing. Some people discover only after they are detained that they have a claim to U.S. citizenship. Others, like Morales García, know they are American from the beginning, yet watch as officers dismiss their claims and the deportation process moves forward anyway.

Stevens calls these cases “the 900-pound gorilla in the coal mine.”