In the face of bipartisan backlash, Blanche has said the DOJ won't move forward with the fund, which a federal judge has since also blocked. The immunity agreement, which came after Trump filed a lawsuit against the IRS, has also been widely criticized as self-dealing on Trump's part, given he nominates and can fire DOJ leaders.

"I wasn't involved in the settlement. I could have been involved, but I didn't choose to be," Trump told reporters May 21.

Even if Blanche wins approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Aug. 4 vote, he still needs to win approval from the full Senate. A vote from the full body could take place before the end of the week, when senators may leave the capital for a scheduled August recess.

Two committee Republicans voiced hesitancy on Blanche

Two committee Republicans placed conditions on supporting Blanche's pathway to a full Senate vote.

Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican who will be leaving the Senate in 2027 after losing his primary to a Trump-backed candidate, told reporters on July 27 that Blanche still did not have his support because the DOJ had yet to "sufficiently" address his concerns about modifying the IRS settlement agreement to formally kill the "anti-weaponization" fund.

"I don’t know why they’re so reluctant to do that," Cornyn said. "It has to be in writing."

On July 16, Sen. Thom Tillis, R–North Carolina, who is also set to leave the Senate in January after deciding not to run for re-election, said he wouldn't provide his support until Blanche met with a group of women who have accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of abuse.