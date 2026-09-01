In an announcement made on Tuesday at a scientific conference in Japan and described in the study submitted to the journal Physical Review Letters, they described the detection of an interaction between a xenon atom and another particle that appeared to unfold in a way hypothesized for a WIMP.

They said what they may have observed was a WIMP colliding with a xenon atom's nucleus, transferring a small amount of energy that produced a faint flash of UV light that was detected in the experiment. And the collision caused the xenon atom's nucleus to jolt forward in what is called a nuclear recoil.

‘Just a single event’

While the researchers said the interaction acted as they would expect a WIMP to act, they cautioned that the observation does not yet meet the statistical threshold needed to claim a discovery of dark matter.

"Importantly, as it's just a single event, we are not claiming that it is dark matter," Eriksen said.

The researchers are working to rule out other explanations.

"We may be looking at something extraordinary, but we have to be exceptionally rigorous before drawing that conclusion," UCLA astrophysicist and study co-author Alvine Kamaha said.

Scientists are unsure of the nature of dark matter, just as they are uncertain about the nature of the mysterious cosmic force called dark energy.

"There could be millions of dark matter particles passing through our bodies every second, and yet almost none of them will ever interact with an atom in our bodies," Kamaha said.