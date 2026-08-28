The changes at the Department of Health and Human Services under Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have made experts watchful for outbreaks, as the agency cut its workforce and reduced surveillance to just two pathogens. The cuts have impacted the FoodNet program, which has monitored foodborne illnesses since 1995.

A decline in food recalls does not mean the nation’s food supply is getting safer, experts say.

“The number of recalls does not necessarily correlate with the level of surveillance,” said Robert Custard, an environmental health expert who also represents the West Virginia Association of Sanitarians. “Some years you're going to have more than others because of the luck of the draw. This year you may have less total recalls, but the cyclospora outbreak that we had this summer may have the highest number of human cases for any foodborne outbreak in recent history.”

Custard, who worked at the Virginia Department of Health for more than two decades, said cuts to public health staffing and funding can mean fewer people are available to inspect and test possible food-safety problems before they cause illness.

"When you do less testing, you're going to find less problems," Custard said. "When you find less problems, you end up with fewer recalls."

The cyclospora outbreak has spread to 48 states plus the District of Columbia, with more than 17,000 lab-confirmed cases, 450 hospitalizations, and two deaths since May.