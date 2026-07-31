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Millions of older Americans on Medicare could see higher monthly prices on their prescription drug insurance plans in 2027 after the Trump administration ends a subsidy program that pushed down prices.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services officials said they are ending a Medicare prescription drug plan subsidy implemented by the Biden administration to lower prices due to changes ushered in by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

"The Biden admin gave billions of taxpayer money directly to big insurance companies. This is unacceptable," said CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz in a social media post announcing the policy change. "We are stabilizing the market so this bailout is no longer needed."

Oz said monthly premiums on Medicare prescription drug plans, known as Part D, will increase by less than $10 for most enrollees and some will see lower premiums.

Medicare spent billions to lower Part D premiums

CMS will release details in September on monthly premiums for Medicare prescription drug plans, as well as privately administered Medicare Advantage plans, the agency said. Consumers can review and change plans during Medicare open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2027.

As of February, about 25 million people were in a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan, often paired with traditional government-run Medicare insurance. Another 31 million were in a Medicare Advantage plan — Medicare plans administered by a private insurance company that typically include prescription drug coverage.