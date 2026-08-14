The device should not be used on elderly people, small children, pregnant women or the severely disabled, according to the Glove manual.

The manual also states the Glove "shall not" be deployed for any of the following:

• Verbal defiance or belligerence.

• Punishment.

• Torture.

• Horseplay.

The Gloves have not been widely used by police departments, according to the New York Times, but some have been deployed by county law enforcement and jails in the United States.

When he first saw the Glove at a conference, "I was skeptical," says Assistant Police Chief Adam Glueck of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in an interview the company posted on its website.

When the Glove was demonstrated on his arm, "I was absolutely convinced. I went straight down to the mat. I didn’t think about anything other than I wanted that pain to stop.

"I didn't think about trying to pull away or try to fight with you," Glueck said.

ICE appears to be the first federal agency to use the Gloves. They will be issued to Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations officers and agents, according to Axios.

Civil rights advocates and former ICE officials under Democratic administrations said they found it troubling that officers could be equipped with a new tool that made it easy to inflict pain, the New York Times reported.