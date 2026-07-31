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Three Federal Reserve officials who dissented at this week's policy meeting in favor of an interest rate hike called on Friday for immediate action to bring inflation back down to the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

"Inflation has remained stubbornly above 2% for more than five years, and I am not confident it will return to our objective on its own," Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said in a statement released by her regional bank.

"A higher federal funds rate would help restrain economic activity and reduce inflationary pressures," and the economy can deal with higher interest rates given the stability of the job market, Hammack said. "I preferred to move at our recent meeting because I did not see the current policy stance as appropriately restrictive."

In a separate statement, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari also expressed concern about inflation and said the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee should have raised rates on Wednesday as the first in a series of hikes.

"To manage against the risk that high inflation could become entrenched, I would rather tighten policy incrementally as we gather more data on the path of inflation and employment," Kashkari wrote.

"If inflation remains elevated, in my view, a potential series of small policy moves would be better than waiting and eventually concluding that even bolder actions were necessary," Kashkari said. If inflation were to cool, the Fed could slow or pause the rate hikes "without unnecessary impact on the real economy," he added.