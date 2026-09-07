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Dozens of flights at Miami International Airport were canceled or delayed Monday, Sept. 7, a day after an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway, killing at least five people and hospitalizing five others.

Prime Air Flight 7598 crashed into multiple vehicles and erupted in flames around 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, after it overran an airport runway. Fire and rescue crews worked to contain a fuel leak late into the evening Sunday.

Two of the airport’s four runways remained closed early Monday, said airport spokesperson Greg Chin. At least 55 flights had been canceled, and more than 100 others are delayed, Monday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon about its ongoing investigation.

At least three of the injured are in critical condition, Miami-Dade fire officials said. Some victims were trapped inside and underneath vehicles. Video of the accident obtained by NBC News Miami shows a cloud of black smoke billowing from the aircraft.

When firefighters got to the scene, the plane was engulfed in flames. They used a specialized foam to extinguish the fire and worked to rescue victims, officials said in a Sept. 6 statement.