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KATHMANDU — Celebrated Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, who set a record for the fastest ascent of the world's 14 highest mountains, died in an avalanche during an expedition in Pakistan, his company said on Saturday.

“Today it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak,” his expedition organizing company Elite Exped said in an Instagram post.

“We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive,” it added, without giving details.

Purja, 43, and nine others had been missing since Thursday after being struck by an avalanche on the 26,414-foot Broad Peak, the world's 12th highest mountain, a technically difficult climb in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Purja, who served with British special forces as a Gurkha, completed the record-breaking feat in six months in 2019. He became widely known internationally after the Netflix documentary chronicling his journey "14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible" was released two years later.