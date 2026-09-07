Ziad Batta, a Hajja resident, said he and more than 100 other villagers had rushed to the area to confront the settlers.

"The settlers started firing tear gas and stun grenades. There were also three army vehicles coming from the outpost, and they started firing tear gas, live ammunition and stun grenades. The young men ran away," he said.

Military: Palestinian stabs Israeli settler

In a separate incident, a Palestinian entered a settler outpost near Qusra village, where a siege by settlers last month drew an international outcry, and stabbed a 20-year-old Israeli, critically wounding him, the Israeli military and medics said.

Troops threw up roadblocks in the area and located the man near a village to the west, the military said in a statement. The man then attempted to stab soldiers and was shot and killed by a military commander, it added.

The Palestinian Authority health ministry confirmed the death of a 34-year-old, without providing details.

Netanyahu said he wished "a complete recovery to the (Israeli) farm owner who was wounded in the attack" and that Israel "will continue to eliminate terrorists, hunt down those who dispatch them, and destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria," using the biblical term for the West Bank.

The Israeli leader's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether he had ordered some outposts to be dismantled.