She called wearing the hijab "something that was deeply personal between me and my religion that was taken out of my control."

The incident echoed other interactions she's had throughout her life related to her faith, including a man asking her as a teenager whether she was married.

"I was like, 'Oh, no sir, I'm 15,'" Jabaieh recalled telling him. "He was like, 'Yeah, but your people do that, right? Like Muslims, y'all get married at six, eight, nine?'"

David Chami, Jabaieh's attorney working with CAIR in both Phoenix and Dearborn, Michigan, said it's those stereotypes and resulting fears of discrimination that have prompted some in his family to avoid giving their children traditionally Islamic names. For his own children born in the decade after 9/11, however, he intentionally did so.

"In my view, it was important to make sure when people met them – and because I expected my children would have a positive influence on the people that they met – that they would be impressive individuals, that they would be positive role models," he said.

At the end of the day, Chami said he believes a "significant majority of people in this country are good people."

"Some of the people who don't like us are just really misinformed, and their perspective changes when they actually meet Muslims," he said.

Challenges lead to civic engagment