Bukele, who once described himself as the “world’s coolest dictator,” has built his international profile around his crackdown on gangs and the dramatic decline in violence that followed. Homicides fell to historic lows, but tens of thousands of people were imprisoned, often without due process, amid allegations of torture, arbitrary detention and other human rights abuses.

That alliance has become an unpredictable variable in the future of TPS, Ruiz Soto said.

“It's a lot easier to terminate TPS for a country which the administration in power has little or no relationship with — say Venezuela or Haiti — than it is to terminate TPS for a country that is a close ally,” he said. “The political dynamics are very sensitive and go beyond policy.”

The decision could pull Bukele in opposite directions, Ruiz Soto said. Supporting an end to TPS would mean accepting the possible return of thousands of Salvadorans after years of promoting the country as safe and prosperous. But asking Trump for an extension could require acknowledging that El Salvador may not be prepared to receive them.

Neither government has said whether the two administrations have discussed El Salvador’s TPS designation. The press office of El Salvador’s presidency and the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to requests for comment.

Their silence leaves Salvadorans looking to two recent cases — and two very different outcomes. In May, after DHS said it could not complete its review of conditions in Lebanon on time, the country’s designation was automatically extended for six months.