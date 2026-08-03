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About 60,000 people have evacuated from the Spokane, Washington, area as wildfires fueled by strong winds and dry conditions destroyed hundreds of buildings and knocked out power across the region, officials said.

Three wildfires, collectively referred to as the Spokane Area Fire, have scorched more than 7,700 acres and were 0% contained as of Aug. 2, said Benjamin Cossel, a spokesperson for the California Interagency Incident Management Team 7.

Cossel said the fires have consumed more than 600 structures, including homes and businesses. More than 900 firefighting personnel, including from outside the state, were involved in the ongoing emergency response, officials said.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown at a news conference on Aug. 2 called the wildfires "the worst natural disaster our region has faced."

The cause of the fires remains under investigation. No deaths related to the fires have been reported.

Officials said a "historic weather event" fueled the fires' rapid growth, citing unusually high temperatures, a record-setting drought and strong winds. U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., warned on Aug. 2 that wind speeds as high as 35 mph could lead the blazes to expand further.

"The next couple of days will be challenging, but we are going to do everything we can to make sure the resources are here and that this issue gets our nation's attention," she said on X.

The blazes led Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson to declare a statewide emergency on Aug. 1, banning most recreational and agricultural burning.