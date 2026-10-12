The president cited a new statue of Columbus that went up on White House grounds earlier this year. After protesters toppled a sculpture of Columbus in Baltimore in 2020, officials installed a 13-foot replica of the piece, made from fragments of the original sculpture, in March in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

"In this administration, we know that Christopher Columbus is – to us he's a hero," Trump said.

He also called for the return of a Columbus statue that was removed from outside city hall in Columbus, Ohio, in 2020.

Trump's push for Columbus Day is not new

Trump has for years argued that Columbus' legacy is mistreated.

"Sadly, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’s legacy," he said in a 2020 Columbus Day proclamation. "These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions."

In April 2025, a few months into his second term, Trump declared that he was "bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes" in a Truth Social post.

In another proclamation signed in October 2025, Trump wrote that Columbus "has been a prime target of a vicious and merciless campaign to erase our history, slander our heroes, and attack our heritage."

Why is Columbus Day controversial?

Columbus Day is still marked as a federal holiday, but some states and cities instead honor the day as Indigenous Peoples' Day.