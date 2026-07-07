Trump has repeatedly threatened to resume bombing, most recently on Monday when he told reporters in the Oval Office: "We're either going to make a deal or we're going to finish the job.... We can knock down their bridges in one hour, we can knock out their energy supply."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that under the terms of the interim ceasefire memorandum, negotiations on the final deal would "not commence if threats continue."

"Honor your signature," he wrote on X.

Oil prices LCOc1, which have returned to around the pre-war level since last month's interim deal let ships resume sailing through the strait, ticked up around 1% on Tuesday following the incidents in the waterway.

In launching the war four months ago, Trump said his aims were to destroy Iran's nuclear and missile programs, end its ability to threaten its neighbors and create conditions for Iranians to topple their leaders.

None of those objectives has been met, although Washington says a permanent deal will halt what it says is an Iranian program that could make a nuclear weapon, which Iran says it never sought.

Despite five days of mourning, there has still been no sign in public of Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba, believed to have been disfigured by wounds in the same attack and yet to be shown in any image since the war began. Three other sons of the slain leader prayed at the casket on Sunday.

Iran's leaders have portrayed the mass funeral gatherings as proof of national unity following the U.S.-Israeli attacks, although it is difficult to assess how deep that loyalty runs in a country where media and communications are tightly controlled.