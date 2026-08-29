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Search and rescue efforts continued on Aug. 29 after catastrophic flash flooding struck in Nepal, leaving more than 600 people dead and thousands missing.

The disaster unfolded at about 8:30 a.m. local time on Aug. 26, when a huge landslide tore through a region near the border with Tibet, sending rock, mud and debris hurtling into riverside communities. Buildings and infrastructure were destroyed and swept away.

Hundreds of foreign nationals from three dozen countries are among a total of nearly 3,000 missing, according to the Nepal Tourism Board. Among the missing are dozens of Americans, while authorities say three have been rescued.

Saraswati Ghale, 43, told Reuters her home was destroyed in the flood. She managed to escape by scrambling uphill as the water roared through.

"I don’t have anything (left) ... I am saved but who knows how things will pan out," she said.

Here's what we know about the disaster as search efforts for survivors are underway:

Death toll rises as search continues

The death toll on Aug. 29 stood at 669 in Nepal and seven in China's Tibet. The number of missing was nearly 3,000, including about 2,426 in Nepal and 554 in Tibet's Gyirong County. About 500 missing are foreign nationals.

The Nepal Tourism Board said in an update on Aug. 29 that 187 people have been successfully rescued, including three Americans.

Nearly 93,000 people are estimated to have been impacted, according to the Red Cross.