Q: I am 76 years old. I waited until I was 70 to file for Social Security. The primary reason I did this is so my wife will get the highest widow's benefits possible when I die. But I just learned that my first wife, to whom I was married for 20 years, is going to get half of my benefits upon my death. And my current wife will have to settle for the other half. This doesn't seem fair.

A: Well, it might not be fair if it were true. But it's not true. When you die, your current wife will get 100% of your benefit — assuming she is over her full retirement age when you die. And assuming your ex hasn't remarried and is over her full retirement age and isn't due higher benefits on her own record, she also will get the 100% widow's rate. As explained above, any benefits paid to your ex do not offset any benefits due to your current wife.

Q: I can't believe my ex-wife is getting my Social Security. When we divorced in 2018, I very specifically added a clause to the divorce decree stating that my wife would not be able to get any of my Social Security. And yet now I learned she's telling her friends she is getting benefits on my account. I'm going to call my lawyer to stop this!

A: You can call your lawyer if you want. But you aren't going to stop this. That clause you added to your divorce decree isn't worth the paper it's printed on. Federal law overrides anything you or your lawyer might scribble onto your divorce papers. And if that law says your ex is due spousal benefits on your account, she's going to get them.

Q: I've been married and divorced five times. Is each of my ex-wives going to get some of my Social Security? No wonder the system is going broke!

A: Actually, it's pretty uncommon for more than one ex to get benefits on your account. Why? Because the only way all your ex-wives would collect on your record is if they all have remained unmarried and if all of them have never worked. Or to put that another way, all your exes who have remarried and all of your exes who have worked and will get their own Social Security won't be collecting divorced spousal benefits from you.