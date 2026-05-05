Harley-Davidson outlined a new strategy on Tuesday focused on lower-priced motorcycles and its dealer network to help shore up volumes, the company's latest turnaround attempt under new top boss Artie Starrs.

Shares of the storied motorbike maker rose about 2.3% in early trading on the comments, even though Harley reported a weaker first quarter.

The company has largely leaned on older, affluent customers to snap up its high-margin touring models over the past few years, but is now preparing to make headway with younger riders with more affordable entry-level models.

Its "Back to the Bricks" plan targets over $350 million in core profit from its motorcycle business by 2027 and over $150 million in cost reductions, with more focus on its higher-margin parts and accessories sales and promotions.

Harley said it would introduce Sprint, its entry-level model that's powered by a smaller 440cc engine, later this year.

"We see the Sprint at a price point, approximately $6,000, with a size, maneuverability, features and benefits that are, say, more consistent with what some young riders are looking for," Starrs told Reuters.

Harley also revived Sportster, one of its most significant models, with a history spanning nearly seven decades, to spur demand from purists on a budget.

The revamped model is a mid-tier Harley priced at around $10,000, with an air-cooled engine, a format long associated with its traditional models.