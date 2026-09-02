Abel says consumers are stretched

Berkshire announced the Alphabet investment on June 1, one day after agreeing to pay $6.8 billion for the home builder Taylor Morrison, which it now owns. It also invests in the home builders Lennar and D.R. Horton.

Abel expects Taylor Morrison to be a "very strong asset" in five to 10 years as more people pursue homeownership, even if they hesitate in the near term.

"We didn't see any sign of immediate recovery" in housing, Abel said. "It was going to be a bumpy road for a while."

U.S. single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, fell in July to their lowest since November 2022, according to the Department of Commerce's Census Bureau, reflecting higher mortgage rates and economic uncertainty from the Iran war.

"There's a consumer that is still clearly feeling the pain, and struggling, and having to stretch a lot further with that dollar," Abel said.

Abel, Bufet like Japanese investments

Abel spoke from Tokyo, where he said Berkshire has more than 10% stakes in Japanese trading houses Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo, and in March took a 2.49% stake in the insurer Tokio Marine as part of a strategic partnership.

Berkshire plans to hold its trading house investments for "many decades" and would love to pursue a transaction with Tokio Marine, Abel said.

He declined to comment on a published report about Australian insurer Suncorp and Insurance Australia Group as possible Tokio Marine takeover targets.