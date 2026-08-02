Here are some examples of the kinds of emails I am talking about.

I am 84. I started taking my Social Security at 62. I have always been convinced I am not being paid correctly. I think I should be getting more. What can you do to help me?

A: Sorry, I can't do anything other than to tell you that it is extremely likely you are being paid the correct amount. The Social Security Administration has an exemplary track record of paying people exactly what they are due. Besides, if you really thought you were being paid incorrectly, the time to do something about it was when your benefits first started. You would have had 60 days to file an appeal of your benefit rate. But now, 22 years later, there is nothing you can do but relax and just accept the very likely fact that you are getting exactly what you are due.

I'm 82 years old and have been getting Social Security for 20 years. I keep hearing that there is some kind of Social Security "do over" for old folks like me. Is that true?

A: The only "do over" I can think of is a rule that lets people withdraw their Social Security claim and start over with a new one, but only if they do so within 12 months of filing their original claim. But for anyone beyond that one-year time frame (and you are WAY beyond it) — sorry, but no "do-overs."

Someone told me you are the "go-to guy" if we want to get an increase in our Social Security. My husband and I are in our 80s and would like to get more money.