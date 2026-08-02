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Q: The house I want to buy has a mortgage at a 3 percent interest rate, and my agent says the loan might be “assumable.” Rates today are more than double that. Can I really just take over the seller’s loan and keep that low rate instead of getting a new one? What is the catch? — Marcus

A: I understand the appeal. A rate like that feels like finding money, and in today’s market it practically is.

The good news is that the low rate is real, and sometimes you can take it over. The catch is that reaching it often requires more cash than people expect. Let me walk you through both sides.

Start by checking whether the loan can be assumed at all, because most cannot

Government-backed loans, such as those insured through federal housing, veterans, and rural development programs, are generally assumable if the lender approves you.

Most conventional loans, which make up the majority, almost never are. They carry a “due on sale” clause that lets the lender demand the full balance the moment the house changes hands.

So before you get attached, have your agent confirm the exact loan type. A listing that says “assumable” means little unless the lender confirms it.

Now, the catch is that this is where many loan assumption deals fall apart. When you assume a loan, you take over the loan balance the seller still owes, which may be less than the amount of loan you will need to buy your new home. Those can be very different numbers.