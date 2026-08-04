BP's shares, which have gained 25% so far this year, were down nearly 2% by 1304 GMT, reflecting a drop in oil prices on hopes of a U.S.-Iran deal.

‘We have delivered consistently’

O'Neill, who took over as CEO in April, outlined on Tuesday five priorities for BP: further strengthening the balance sheet, simplifying the portfolio, tightening investment discipline, improving operational performance, and creating structures that enable faster decision-making and greater accountability.

"We are not making the most of our potential," O'Neill said. "Our performance over the past few years has not met our own expectations, let alone those of our shareholders. We have not delivered consistently; we have written off too much value; and our costs and liabilities are not resilient enough in a low price environment."

BP's priorities ultimately will be judged on execution, RBC analysts said in a note.

"Ownership of BP's historical failings is a good step forward for the investment case, and we look to the call for more clarity on the financial framework and tangible plans ahead," they said.

While BP is expected to hit a net debt target of $14 billion to $18 billion earlier than initially planned at the end of this year, O'Neill said total liabilities expected at around $40 billion by then were still too high.

Net profit at highest since 2022

BP expects capital expenditure in 2026 to be $13.5 billion to $14 billion, reflecting a decision to delay selling stakes in U.S. offshore assets in the Paleogene. Previous guidance was $13 billion to $13.5 billion.