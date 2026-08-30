How Many People Filed for Social Security Benefits in 2024?

Benefits were awarded to about 6 million persons; of those, 62% were retired workers and 10% were disabled workers. The remaining 28% were survivors or the spouses and children of retired or disabled workers. Awards to retired workers increased considerably over the past four decades, at a higher rate than that by which awards to disabled workers increased. The annual number of awards to retired workers rose from 1.6 million in 1984 to 3.7 million in 2024, while for disabled workers it increased from 362,000 in 1984 to 595,000 in 2024.

How old are Social Security beneficiaries?

More than four-fifths of all Social Security beneficiaries were aged 62 or older, including 28% aged 75-84 and 9% aged 85 or older. About 9% were persons aged 18-61. Most of them were receiving benefits as disabled workers, survivors or dependents. Another 4% were children under age 18.

Men vs. women

Of all adults receiving monthly Social Security benefits in 2024, 45% were men and 55% were women. Among the men, 87% were receiving retirement benefits, while 75% of the women were getting retirement benefits. Additionally, 12% of men were getting disability benefits, while 10% of women were on disability. Another 10% of the women were getting widow's benefits, and 5% were getting benefits as a dependent wife (of a husband who is still alive). On the other hand, less than 1% of men were getting benefits as widowers or dependent husbands.

More and more women get their own benefits