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My wife and I were eating in a local restaurant the other day. In the booth right behind me (within easy earshot) were two women whom I would guess were in their mid-to-late 60s. They were talking about Social Security — their own benefits and possible benefits due from their husbands — and half the stuff they said was wrong.

I really wanted to get up and step over to their booth and say, "Excuse me, ladies, but I'm somewhat of a Social Security expert. I write a weekly column about Social Security and I've written a couple books on the subject. Could I answer a couple questions for you?" But then I thought that by looming over their booth, they'd think I'm some kind of creep and might call the manager and get me kicked out of the place — leaving my wife all alone with a plateful of cold spaghetti on my side of the table.

So I kept my mouth shut and just listened, cringing the whole time about the misinformation they were sharing. In fact, one of the ladies finally said, "I may be wrong about all this. But that's because Social Security is just so darn complicated."

And that got me thinking to myself: You know, Social Security really isn't all that complicated — at least for the vast majority of us. It can get messy if you have an odd situation. Like maybe you've been married five times or maybe you're trying to get disability benefits while running a small business on the side.

But again, most of us have lived fairly straightforward lives, and our dealings with Social Security are going to be fairly straightforward, too. So I'm going to present three people whom I think represent the vast majority of my readers and show you how simple Social Security can actually be.